DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 24.45%. DexCom updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

DexCom stock opened at $515.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $419.20. DexCom has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,603 shares of company stock worth $27,226,014 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. boosted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.75.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

