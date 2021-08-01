Diana Shipping (DSX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. On average, analysts expect Diana Shipping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DSX opened at $4.34 on Friday. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several analysts have commented on DSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

