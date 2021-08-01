DIGG (DIGG) Market Cap Hits $9.20 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. DIGG has a total market cap of $9.20 million and $239,208.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can now be bought for $35,534.15 or 0.85436412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00043608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00101802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00133736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,595.50 or 1.00010006 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.38 or 0.00828001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 259 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

