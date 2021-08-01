Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Short Interest Up 41.8% in July

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the June 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,201,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DLOC remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. 935,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,821. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. Digital Locations has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12.
About Digital Locations
