Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,737,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.67% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CPSS stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.29.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

