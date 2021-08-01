Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,185,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.41% of New Senior Investment Group worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNR opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $772.82 million, a P/E ratio of -40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.01.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Colliers Securities downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

