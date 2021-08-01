Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 149,140 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 321.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Parsons were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Parsons by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 75,658,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,640,000 after acquiring an additional 515,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Parsons by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Parsons by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,673,000 after acquiring an additional 82,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parsons by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Parsons by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after acquiring an additional 63,165 shares during the last quarter.

Parsons stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.96 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

