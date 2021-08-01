Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,345 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 233,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Shares of DG stock opened at $232.64 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $234.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

