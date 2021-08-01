DopeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $334,839.26 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $334,839.26 and $15,417.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.82 or 0.00353053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

