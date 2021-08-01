Dora Factory (DORA) Market Capitalization Tops $8.19 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Dora Factory has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for $5.25 or 0.00013050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00056330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.78 or 0.00802962 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00040195 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

DORA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

