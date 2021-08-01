Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Down 6.3%

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.41 and last traded at $16.41. Approximately 264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 64,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.35.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 50.58%. The company had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3946 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 5,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 401,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

