DoubleVerify’s (DV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of DV stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $543,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $7,148,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,909,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,640,000.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

