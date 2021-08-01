Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Short Interest Down 22.4% in July

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,700 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on RDY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 65.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 184,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,257.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 570,464 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 384,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 41,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,013. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.01. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

