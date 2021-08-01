Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of DRQ opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRQ shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

