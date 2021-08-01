DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Issues Earnings Results

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 257.86%.

DURECT stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. DURECT has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DURECT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

In related news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares in the company, valued at $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

