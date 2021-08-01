Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,164,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after buying an additional 97,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,890,000 after buying an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $158.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $91.72 and a 52-week high of $158.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.65.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

