Eaton Vance Management Acquires 242 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS opened at $157.15 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

