Eaton Vance Management Boosts Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,280 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,934,000 after buying an additional 26,284 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $233,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,756,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $3,157,315 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $206.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.88.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.