Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $125.31 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $186.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.40. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RETA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.