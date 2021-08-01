Eaton Vance Management Buys 222 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Kemper by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,161 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,052,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kemper by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,272,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

