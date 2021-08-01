Eaton Vance Management Buys 4,890 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 417,322 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 312,335 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,064,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,754,000 after acquiring an additional 111,262 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after acquiring an additional 102,467 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.67. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

