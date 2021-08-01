Eaton Vance Management Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,841,000 after acquiring an additional 166,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100,932 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after acquiring an additional 218,581 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Primerica by 0.3% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,210,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Primerica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $146.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,061. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,841.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. lifted their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.