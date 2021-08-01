Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 72.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 727.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIM. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.46.

KIM opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

