Eaton Vance Management Purchases 338 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 604,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 82,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 91,806 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.13 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

