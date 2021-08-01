Eaton Vance Management Purchases 827 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $537,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in nVent Electric by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

nVent Electric stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,161,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

