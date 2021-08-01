Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $99.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

