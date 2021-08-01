Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Welltower by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $277,156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after buying an additional 2,117,434 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after buying an additional 1,878,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,196,000 after buying an additional 1,650,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

