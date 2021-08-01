Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Kemper by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kemper by 731.2% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 40,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Kemper by 762.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $66.01 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.68.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.