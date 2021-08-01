Eaton Vance Management Sells 99,813 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 99,813 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.54. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

