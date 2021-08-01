Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $151,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

NYSE ETB traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $16.51. 33,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,162. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.54. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.