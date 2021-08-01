Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.270-$2.270 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.76.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $112.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,518,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,374. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $114.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.86. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.