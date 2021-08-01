Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 29.69%. Edwards Lifesciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.270-$2.270 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.560 EPS.

EW stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.86. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $114.22.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $722,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,907,357.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.76.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

