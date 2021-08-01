Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday.

Shares of EKSO opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.20. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 69.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 9,320.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 58.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the first quarter worth $129,000. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

