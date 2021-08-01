Elamachain Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Elamachain has a market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elamachain has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00054656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.49 or 0.00789468 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00087100 BTC.

About Elamachain

Elamachain is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 856,192,740 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

