Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELD. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

TSE:ELD traded down C$0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.66. 914,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,441. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 19.43. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$11.31 and a 52-week high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.92.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$284.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$416,693.68. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$178,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,882 shares in the company, valued at C$916,782.66. Insiders sold 82,754 shares of company stock worth $1,071,531 over the last quarter.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

