Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut Element Fleet Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.71.

ELEEF stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

