Elementis’ (EMNSF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EMNSF. HSBC raised Elementis from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elementis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMNSF opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06. Elementis has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.14.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

