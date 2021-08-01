Elitium (EUM) Market Cap Reaches $99.59 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $99.59 million and $939,720.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can now be bought for $3.57 or 0.00008705 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.98 or 0.00787640 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00039741 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,457 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

