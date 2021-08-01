Ellaism Market Capitalization Tops $78,582.66 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $78,582.66 and $47.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.56 or 0.06355140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00125455 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

