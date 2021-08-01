Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 191.35% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Shares of EARN stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $137.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.92. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $34,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

