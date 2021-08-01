Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €12.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €12.50 ($14.71) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €9.93 ($11.69).

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

