Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.96 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will announce sales of $149.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.71 million and the highest is $150.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $111.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $530.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $535.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $584.79 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $598.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,438,000 after buying an additional 575,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,386,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,266,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,435,000 after buying an additional 51,914 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after buying an additional 36,388 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after buying an additional 93,943 shares during the period.

Shares of EPAC stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $25.67. 169,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,397. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.46. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

