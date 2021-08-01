Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for John Bean Technologies Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.61. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.02. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,871,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $1,003,729. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.