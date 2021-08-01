Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $84.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

