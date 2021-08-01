Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.980-$3.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.210-$12.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.10. 690,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,195. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $336.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $299.56.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,432. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

