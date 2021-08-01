Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in July

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CUYTY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.31. 1,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $16.29.

CUYTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

