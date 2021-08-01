Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in July

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CUYTY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.31. 1,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $16.29.

CUYTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

