European Wax Center, Inc. Prices IPO at $15.00-$18.00 Per Share (EWCZ)

European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) is planning to raise $175 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, August 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 10,600,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$18.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, European Wax Center, Inc. generated $107.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $19.4 million. European Wax Center, Inc. has a market-cap of $1.1 billion.

European Wax Center, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home (OOH) waxing services in the United States by number of centers and system-wide sales. We delivered over 21 million waxing services in 2019 and over 13 million waxing services in 2020, generating more than $687 million and $469 million of system-wide sales, respectively, across our highly franchised network. We have a leading portfolio of centers operating in 808 locations across 44 states as of March 27, 2021. Of these locations, 803 are franchised centers operated by franchisees and five are corporate-owned centers. “.

European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and has 92 employees. The company is located at 5830 Granite Parkway, 3rd Floor Plano, Texas 75024 and can be reached via phone at (469) 264-8123 or on the web at http://www.waxcenter.com/.

