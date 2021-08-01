Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 23.34%.

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $212.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.21. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Hovde Group downgraded Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

