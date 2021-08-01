Evedo (EVED) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Evedo has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00054987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.87 or 0.00795900 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00039766 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.