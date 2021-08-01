Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Stock Price Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Friday after Chardan Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. Chardan Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Evelo Biosciences traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 233,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVLO. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.31. The company has a market cap of $491.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.